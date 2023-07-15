Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after buying an additional 1,906,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $209,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.90 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $408.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.52.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

