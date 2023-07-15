Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $134.71 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,748,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Newmont worth $134,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,345,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 1.1 %

NEM stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.