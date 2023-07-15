Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $146.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

