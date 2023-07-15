Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,455 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,077,000 after acquiring an additional 767,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $312,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

FTNT opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $80.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.