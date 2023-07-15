Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $227.43 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.