FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,146 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $80.03.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.