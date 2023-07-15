FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,850 Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Bowman Consulting Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 96,469 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 305.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 35,791 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 31,690 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $147,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,442,037.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $82,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,911,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $147,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,442,037.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,257 over the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.11 and a beta of 1.08. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $34.46.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

