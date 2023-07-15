Tiedemann Advisors LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $136.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.16. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

