Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

BABA opened at $94.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $250.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

