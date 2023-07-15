Concord Wealth Partners Sells 223 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $186.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.61 and a 1 year high of $189.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.35 and its 200-day moving average is $172.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

