Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases New Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH stock opened at $156.90 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $160.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.09 and its 200 day moving average is $136.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

