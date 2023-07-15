Concord Wealth Partners Sells 786 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

