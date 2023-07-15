First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 387 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $149.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

