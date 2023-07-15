Sabal Trust CO Has $45.01 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 3.1% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $45,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,384,000 after purchasing an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,542,000 after buying an additional 11,051,945 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $107.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

