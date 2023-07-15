Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $202,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 5.3 %

WBD opened at $12.40 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.