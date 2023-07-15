Concord Wealth Partners Trims Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $130,031,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25,810.3% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,001,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 997,825 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,915,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after purchasing an additional 582,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,026,000.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $113.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.0138 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

