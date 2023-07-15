1,303 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,186 shares of company stock worth $26,399,419. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $165.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $178.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.35.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

