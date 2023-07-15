Concord Wealth Partners Has $39,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY opened at $96.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.38%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.