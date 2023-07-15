FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 251,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 612,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,591 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 209,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 306,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $43.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

