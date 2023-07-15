Concord Wealth Partners Sells 947 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IWP stock opened at $98.91 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

