Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 535 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,824 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,494,000 after acquiring an additional 408,674 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.96.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

