State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 5,261 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $82,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 489.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,084,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after buying an additional 900,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,012,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,388,000 after buying an additional 875,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $2,697,496.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 127,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,697,496.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 127,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,205,907 shares of company stock worth $943,831,523. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

