State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 27,578 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FOX by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

