Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Gap Down to $132.11

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $132.11, but opened at $122.50. Progressive shares last traded at $120.89, with a volume of 1,469,569 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Progressive Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.26. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

