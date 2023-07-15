TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TIXT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,925,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,028,000 after purchasing an additional 931,866 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,191,000 after purchasing an additional 428,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 451.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 375,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 335,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

