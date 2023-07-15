TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,925,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,028,000 after purchasing an additional 931,866 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,143,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,191,000 after acquiring an additional 428,579 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 248,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.