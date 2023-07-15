TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.57.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 31.4 %

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $737.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

