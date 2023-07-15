Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 13,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,331.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,326.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,443.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

