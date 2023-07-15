Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 5,344 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 100.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Up 3.1 %

CNC stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.