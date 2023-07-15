D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,553,000 after buying an additional 1,242,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10,007.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 783,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,077,000 after buying an additional 775,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,211,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after buying an additional 731,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $70.59 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $119.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $749,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $749,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $141,277.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,556.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,693 shares of company stock worth $5,071,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.