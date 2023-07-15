D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Canal Insurance CO grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 203,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCX stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

