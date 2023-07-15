Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HOOD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 821,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $918,413.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 821,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 708,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,499,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 540,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,725. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

HOOD stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.19. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.04 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

