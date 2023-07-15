D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

