Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.20% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 544,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 47,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 270,399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 55,397 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $4,434,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 87,493 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

PEO stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th.

(Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.