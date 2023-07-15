Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.20% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 544,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 47,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 270,399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 55,397 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $4,434,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 87,493 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Down 2.1 %
PEO stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adams Natural Resources Fund
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.