D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,474 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,061,000 after purchasing an additional 758,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,744,000 after purchasing an additional 144,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.4 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Unilever Company Profile



Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

