D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 10,362 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after buying an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,674,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,950,000 after buying an additional 394,336 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,962,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,811,000 after buying an additional 1,099,407 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after buying an additional 319,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,184,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,263,000 after buying an additional 381,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Mplx stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.90%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

