Contrasting Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) & Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dropbox and Zeta Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 1 3 2 0 2.17 Zeta Global 0 2 4 0 2.67

Dropbox presently has a consensus target price of $27.14, indicating a potential downside of 0.54%. Zeta Global has a consensus target price of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 28.62%. Given Zeta Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than Dropbox.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

64.3% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Dropbox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Zeta Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dropbox and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox 22.86% -68.16% 10.66% Zeta Global -42.45% -222.58% -58.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dropbox and Zeta Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $2.37 billion 4.02 $553.20 million $1.53 17.84 Zeta Global $590.96 million 3.31 -$279.24 million ($1.86) -4.95

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Zeta Global. Zeta Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dropbox has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeta Global has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dropbox beats Zeta Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

