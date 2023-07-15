D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.08% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSLX opened at $19.18 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.12 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 35.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

