Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) versus Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Critical Analysis

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enel and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Enel alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel N/A N/A N/A Heliogen -770.24% -67.29% -45.44%

Volatility & Risk

Enel has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel 2 1 2 0 2.00 Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Enel and Heliogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Enel currently has a consensus target price of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 2.94%. Heliogen has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 640.74%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Enel.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel and Heliogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel $166.25 billion 0.42 $1.77 billion N/A N/A Heliogen $13.75 million 3.87 -$142.00 million ($0.48) -0.56

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Heliogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enel beats Heliogen on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel

(Get Free Report)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business. It operates wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Heliogen

(Get Free Report)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel. The company's solutions include HelioHeat, a carbon-free, ultra-high temperature heat to power heavy industrial processes, including the making of cement, steel, and petrochemicals; HelioPower that provides power made from sunlight using supercritical CO2 turbines to power industrial facilities, data centers, and mining operations; and HelioFuel that offers clean fuels, such as green hydrogen that is used to power industry and as fuel in transportation, heavy equipment, and household heating. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.