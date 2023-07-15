Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) vs. 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Head-To-Head Analysis

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for 1847 and Booz Allen Hamilton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 0 2 3 0 2.60

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus price target of $111.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.35%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than 1847.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 -15.64% -453.02% -16.73% Booz Allen Hamilton 2.94% 53.60% 9.66%

Dividends

This table compares 1847 and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1847 pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 116.6%. Booz Allen Hamilton pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Booz Allen Hamilton pays out 93.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of 1847 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of 1847 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1847 and Booz Allen Hamilton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 $52.26 million 0.02 -$10.16 million N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton $9.26 billion 1.60 $271.79 million $2.02 56.08

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than 1847.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats 1847 on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing. The company offers artificial intelligence, machine learning , and computer network related operations. In addition, it provides data science, engineering, visualization, and analysis related capabilities. Further, the company engages in user experience, user interface, graphic and web design, design thinking, sketching, and digital product design capabilities. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

