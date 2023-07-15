Financial Survey: Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) versus Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF)

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) and Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kforce and Randstad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kforce 4.26% 42.70% 20.60% Randstad N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kforce and Randstad, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kforce 0 2 1 0 2.33 Randstad 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Kforce presently has a consensus target price of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.03%. Given Kforce’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kforce is more favorable than Randstad.

This table compares Kforce and Randstad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kforce $1.71 billion 0.75 $75.43 million $3.56 17.83 Randstad N/A N/A N/A $1.60 33.38

Kforce has higher revenue and earnings than Randstad. Kforce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randstad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Kforce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Randstad shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Kforce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kforce beats Randstad on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kforce

About Kforce

Kforce Inc. provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security. This segment serves clients in various industries comprising financial and business services, communications, insurance, retail, and technology industries. The FA businesses segment offers talent solutions to its clients in areas, including financial planning and analysis, business intelligence analysis, accounting, transactional accounting, business and cost analysis, and taxation and treasury. It also provides consultants in lower skilled areas comprising loan servicing and support, customer and call center support, data entry, and other administrative roles. This segment serves clients in various industries, including financial and business services, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Randstad

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments. In addition, it recruits experienced staff for managerial and professional roles in a range of sectors and disciplines, including IT, engineering, finance, healthcare, HR, education, legal affairs, sales and marketing and communications. Further, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

