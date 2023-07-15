Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $177,000 Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 99,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 69,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In related news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $174,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $958.59 million, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -172.73%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

