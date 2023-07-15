Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Badger Meter by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 37,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,370,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.6 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.64 and a 52 week high of $156.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

