Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP David Victor Christopherson Sells 5,804 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Victor Christopherson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FND. Truist Financial began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 8,320.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,584,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,358,000 after buying an additional 1,948,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,701,000 after buying an additional 1,401,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,663,000 after buying an additional 1,012,206 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 449.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 420,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after buying an additional 344,308 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Stories

