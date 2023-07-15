Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP David Victor Christopherson Sells 5,804 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Victor Christopherson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $111.05 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $114.63. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

