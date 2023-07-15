Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at Citigroup

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $123.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $116.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Progressive has a 12 month low of $109.42 and a 12 month high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

