Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $128.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $162.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $132.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.60.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $116.79 on Friday. Progressive has a 52 week low of $109.42 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,597,800,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.