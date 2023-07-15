Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $128.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $162.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $132.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.60.
Progressive Price Performance
NYSE:PGR opened at $116.79 on Friday. Progressive has a 52 week low of $109.42 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,597,800,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
