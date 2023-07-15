Citigroup Cuts Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target to $15.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PEB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.26%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,767,309.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,767,309.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 429.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 49 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,500 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets.

