Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the June 15th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Addentax Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Addentax Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Addentax Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Addentax Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addentax Group alerts:

Addentax Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXG opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 million and a P/E ratio of 11.65. Addentax Group has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $6,565.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Addentax Group Company Profile

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It operates through four segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, Property Management and Subleasing, and Epidemic Prevention Supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addentax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addentax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.