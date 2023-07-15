Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Shares of PCOR opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average of $58.85. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $42,767.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,978,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $42,767.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,978,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,302,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,085 shares in the company, valued at $190,276,733.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,152 shares of company stock worth $11,567,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,460,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

